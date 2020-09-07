Radio Voice of Vietnam targets internet users with new digital platform

On September 04, National radio broadcaster Voice of Vietnam (VOV) launched VOV Live – a digital platform that offers users unlimited access to the diversified content produced by VOV, including its huge archive of radio shows aired over the past 75 years.

The latest news about Vietnam and the rest of the world, music and story-telling shows can also be found on VOV Live, which is available on several platforms such as Web (http://vovlive.vn), Wap (Wireless Application Protocol), Mobile App (VOV Live app on Appstore and Google Play), and social media (https://www.facebook.com/Vovlive.vn/).

Also at the press conference on September 4, the broadcaster revealed its new logo as part of the new Corporation Identify Programme (CIP) and to mark its 75th anniversary (September 7, 1945 – 2020).

At present, VOV has eight channels featuring specific topics such as breaking news, culture, music, world, traffic and health. In addition, the national radio broadcaster is also the operator of Vietnam Digital Television (VTC) and VOV TV. The e-newspapers vov.vn and vtc.vn, and the newspaper Tieng Noi Viet Nam are also under VOV.

General Director of VOV Nguyen The Ky said the 75th anniversary is a special occasion for the national radio broadcaster to look back, thus to inherit and promote further the legacy of VOV, aiming to renovate and overcome any challenge.

“The launch of our new CIP is a significant step which is expected to make its mark on the press world as well as show our determination to catch up with latest global media trends,” he said