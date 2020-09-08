DW usage at 249 Million weekly contacts

In comparison with the previous year, the number of user contacts increased by 52 million (plus 26 percent) which is the highest growth rate to date.

Online offerings once again show the most considerable increase with a 46 percent rise. More than three-quarters of online usage can be attributed to videos, and a similarly high proportion of users are interacting with DW content on their smartphones or tablets.

DW also grew significantly on TV and radio. With 111 million users a week. TV remains the strongest broadcasting platform.

