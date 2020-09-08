Vietnam Govt asks VTV to further role as major national media agency

Amid the rapidly changing global and domestic situation, Vietnam Television (VTV) should further promote its role as a key force in protecting Party ideology and rejecting wrongful information, while continuing to spread the image of a safe and humane Vietnam with rich traditions, dynamic development and integration, and a willingness to work with foreign friends to overcome difficulties.

The request was made by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in a message sent to a ceremony in Hanoi on September 7 to mark the national TV broadcaster’s 50th anniversary.

The PM hailed VTV’s growth over the last 50 years to become a pioneering media agency in Vietnam, encouraging the country’s development and completing its political tasks and mission.

He noted that on September 7, 1970, when the country was still divided and faced numerous difficulties, the first TV programme, which lasted two hours, was aired, marking a new milestone in the history of the revolutionary press and laying the foundation for the formation of a national television broadcaster. After 50 years, the VTV has become a major multi-media agency of the Party and the State, he said.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh recognised the achievements VTV has made over the last 50 years and during its patriotism emulation movement in the last five years.

She noted that the world is experiencing a time of fluctuation, with Industry 4.0 promoting digitalisation and changing business and management methods while COVID-19 impacts all aspects of life, including the activities of media agencies, including VTV.

VTV needs to retain audience trust, pay greater attention to the patriotism evolution movement, complete all political tasks, make greater achievements and affirm its role in guiding public opinion, to become the leading TV broadcaster in the region and a prestigious broadcaster in the world, thus contributing to national construction and defence.