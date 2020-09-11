RRI Turns 75 today-September 11

Public Service Broadcasting Radio Republik Indonesia (LPP RRI) 0 RRI, is celebrates 75 years of success this month.

The station was established on 11 September 1945 by founding figures, Mohammad Yusuf Ronodipuro, Abdulrachman Saleh, Maladi, and Brigjen Suhardi.

RRI provides listeners and viewers across the nation and worldwide with information about Indonesia. RRI plays an important role in Indonesian’s lives, helping them maintain a real connection to their roots, their traditions and their heritage.

When providing information, news, and entertainment, RRI is independent, neutral, and public interest oriented.