VTV series on female farmers attracts audiences

A TV series about female farmers living in a remote village in Binh Thuan Province has made a deep impression on audiences after airing on Vietnam Television.

Cát Đỏ (Bloody Sand) portrays the lives of three single women and their children who face challenges in love and work. — Photo courtesy of the producer

The 30-part series, Cát Đỏ (Bloody Sand), portrays the lives of three single women and their children who face challenges in love and work.

It focuses on Nhớ and her difficulties in life and work that poor farmers face daily. Nhớ works hard to develop her family’s traditional business, nước mắm (fish sauce) making.

Fish sauce was first made in Binh Thuan in 1804. Among dozens of the province’s famous fish sauce brandnames, Lien Thanh, made by a private company, was recognised as Vietnam’s oldest fish sauce brand by the Vietnam Guinness Records in 2007.

The film’s veteran director, Luu Trong Ninh, who has 30 years of experience in film, shows how the young women were able to fight and redirect their life after suffering. The traditional values kept by different generations in the rural areas of Vietnam are also highlighted.