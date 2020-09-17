ABU Academy identified priority areas and explores new educational trends

ABU Academy Task Group members met on 08, 09 and 10 September in virtual meetings to identify new training needs and integrate the academy into the ABU’s administrative procedures.

At this stage in the Academy’s early development it is focusing on priority areas of Cinematography, Journalism, Management and Children’s Media.

The academy is also developing a resource library that can be accessed from the academy website at www.abu.org.my/academy/resources and we are looking for more contribution from members. The ABU Academy invites members to share their interesting articles in the priority curriculum areas and send to academy@abu.org.my.

The academy is also seeking partnerships with international universities for articulation of courses and recognition of prior learning for course credits.