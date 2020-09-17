PTV inks major broadcast deal

PCB has signed a three-year broadcast deal with the state broadcaster Pakistan Television (PTV). The deal will see PTV broadcast all Pakistan’s home bilateral commitments as well as all domestic cricket.

The broadcasting arrangement is structured to provide for increasing revenues over the term of the cycle and PCB expects to earn in excess of US$200 million over the three-year term.

It marks a return of sorts for the broadcaster that played such a vital role in the growth of the sport with its broadcasts from the 1970s right up to the late 1990s.

While addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the signing of the Domestic Cricket Broadcasting Agreement between Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is a significant development. Mr Khan, in his address, said the Broadcasting Rights Agreement will promote cricket.