CCTV airs Covid drama
China’s first drama series depicting the country’s battle against the COVID-19 outbreak aired on public broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday.
“Heroes in Harm’s Way” is based on real-life stories as the country was grappling with the novel coronavirus and centers on ordinary people from various walks of life, including medical workers, nurses, drivers and volunteers, who risked their lives to join the frontline against the deadly disease.
The 14-episode TV drama features seven individual stories that began with the lockdown of the central Chinese city of Wuhan – once the epicenter of the outbreak in the country – around the 2020 Spring Festival holiday in late January.
The characters portrayed in the series reflect the experience of thousands of medics dispatched to Wuhan from across the country to help deal with the public health emergency, workers tasked with the urgent construction of Huoshenshan Hospital – a temporary emergency hospital built in just 10 days, drivers transporting medical equipment and essential goods into the sealed off city, volunteers and community workers as well as numerous others who put themselves in danger’s path to save lives.