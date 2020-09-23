Mediacorp’s radio stations make changes this September

English Stations

On 987, DJ Germaine Tan now helms the all new night show, The Knockout with Germaine with new segments, games and exciting prizes to be given away every night. She also hosts the weekly Top 20 countdown show Hot 20 on Fridays, 8pm to 10pm with the repeat on Sunday 10pm – 12am.

Chinese Stations

CAPITAL 958 welcomes new joiner, Abby Lai. Discovered from a DJ contest, The Sound Maker 2019, Abby will co-host the 10am to 1pm show with DJ Qi Qi.

Morning shows on YES 933 and LOVE 972 get extended for an hour. Both stations will air their morning show from 6am until 11am. On YES 933, home-grown singer Alfred Sim will partner with DJ Siau Jiahui on High Noon from 11am to 2pm. DJ Hazelle Teo continues to helm the 8pm to 12am show, The Night Is Young, together with local artiste Priscilla Lin Xi Xi in Sep and Oct and cast members from local movie “Ah Boys to Men” in Nov.

Local veteran Guo Liang will pair with DJ Chua Lee Lian on LOVE 972’s Purposeful Living, Meaningful Life from 11am to 2pm.

Malay Radio Stations

Ria 897 sees the return of flagship morning drive time show Paparazzi Pagi, helmed by DJs Azlin Ali and Adi Rahman, who were both last paired on radio five years ago. During the show, which airs from 6 to 10am from Mondays to Fridays, the popular duo will dish out nuggets of information to accompany listeners’ morning drive.

Warna 942’s DJ Suharti Ali will now helm Warna Vista from 10am to 2pm, taking over the slot from DJ Suriani Kassim who will now host Warna Kejora from 9pm to 12am. Previously hosting the 9pm show, join Fadli Kamsani now between 2pm to 5pm on Zon Warna Petang.

