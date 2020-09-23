Pi Le panpipe, a traditional musical instrument – an English program from The Voice of Vietnam (VOV)

The Pi Le clarinet is a part of all important events of the Giay in Bat Xat district, Lao Cai province as they believe that the sound of the Pi Le connects live people with spirits and deities of the heaven, earth, forests, and mountains. The Pi Le clarinet also lets people express their feelings to others. The Pi Le woodwind has a bronze mouthpiece and a bell. The tube is 30 to 40cm long and has 7 open holes. The player blows into the Pi Le and fingers the holes to make different sounds.

