PBS Philippines joins fight against drugs

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), and two media and events organizations have partnered to bring the government’s anti-drug campaign to a wider audience.

PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva with lawyer Marvin Gatpayat, Undersecretary for Administration and Legal Affairs, PCOO; Ms. Katherine Chloe de Castro, general manager of Philippine Television Network, Inc. (PTNI); and Director-General Rizal Giovanni Aportadera Jr. of the Bureau of Broadcast Services-Philippine Broadcasting Service (BBS-PBS) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) during a simple ceremony at the PDEA national headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday.

Villanueva said the state-run television and DZRB (738 AM) Radyo Pilipinas under BBS-PBS will serve as mediums in bringing to the public the government’s efforts, campaign, programs and activities in the fight against illegal drugs to be aired simulcast by Radyo Pilipinas and PTNI at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday.

The same day, Villanueva and Mr. Erwin Tulfo, a renowned broadcaster and radio and television producer, also signed an agreement for the co-production of a television program entitled, “Tutok PDEA, Kontra Droga” (Tambalang Tulfo-Villanueva) which will be aired from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday on PTV 4 channel.