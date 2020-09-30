Pacific Television Training Initiative Boosts Region’s Broadcasters

Television New Zealand – TVNZ, and Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited (PCBL) have launched a new training programme to help broadcasters across the region deliver a premium news product to their audiences.

Designed and led by 1 NEWS’ Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver and produced by Lee Taylor, the 10-week training programme will be attended by 21 broadcasters, representing 11 Pacific nations.

More than 100 journalists are participating, demonstrating a need from the Pacific broadcasting community for “connection and support” in delivering their services.

“I’m incredibly proud of this new initiative. It pulls together experienced individuals across the 1 NEWS floor and makes use of the tools we’re fortunate to have at our disposal,” said Dreaver.

“Pacific broadcasters want to deliver the best news product possible for their viewers.

“They face unique challenges in meeting their ambitions and that’s what this programme is all about.”

The programme is centred around weekly sessions conducted over livestream and covering a range of topics.With so many broadcasters represented, there is also an opportunity for discussion around shared challenges and issues.

A series of “news bytes” is also being produced, giving all participants a video catalogue of training materials to continually refer to.1 NEWS journalists around New Zealand will provide material for this.

Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited chief executive Natasha Meleisea said the new programme would play an important role in PCBL’s strategy around media resilience in the Pacific.

“Covid-19 has been tough for our broadcasters with their output being severely curtailed,” she said.

“At the same time, the need for local reporting has never been greater.

“This programme is about supporting and sharing what we have, so news in the Pacific continues to go from strength to strength.

Please see: https://asiapacificreport.nz/2020/09/29/pacific-television-training-initiative-boosts-regions-broadcasters/