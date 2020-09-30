VOV involved in Organising German Fest in Vietnam

Hanoi is scheduled to host the German Festival Kulturfest 2020 between October 2 and October 4 to celebrate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Germany, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Representatives of the organisers, including the VOV, the Vietnam-Germany Friendship Association, and the association of Vietnamese small-and-medium sized enterprises in Germany, gathered together at a meeting held in Hanoi on September 24 in order to make preparations for the event.

The occasion will see a wide range of activities take place, including a forum detailing economic cooperation between the two countries, art performances, and other cultural exchange activities.

The highlight of the event is set to be a beer festival that draws inspiration from the renowned German beer festival Oktoberfest, with visitors being given the chance to sample a range of German delicacies.

The festival also aims to provide an entertainment corner suitable for children and provide them with toys figurines and a magic performance. Furthermore, guests will be able to participate in of delightful activities, exciting games, a beer drinking competition, compete to win stunning prizes, in addition to many other surprises.