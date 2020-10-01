Tinh, the unique musical instrument of the Tay ethnic minority – an English program from The Voice of Vietnam (VOV)

A fairy tale says that in the old days, a strong man named Xien Can could sing and play music beautifully. He was grown but had no wife. He went to Heaven to consult the Mother Goddess, who gave him a musical instrument with 7 strings which were hairs of a fairy. When Xien Can went back to earth and played the musical instrument, miraculously a house and a large rice field appeared. A beautiful girl wife was in the house. His music was so beautiful it made people neglect their farm work, so the Mother Goddess descended to earth to reclaim the 7 fairy hairs and substituted three silk threads. Since then, the Tinh musical instrument has had just 3 strings, which represent national prosperity, national power, and love.

Let celebrate the Mid-Autumn festival!

Held in the 15th of the eighth lunar month, Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most important and meaningful festivals in Vietnam. To the sounds of the drumbeat, children hold colourful lanterns and march on roads, and that is the most interesting part of the mid-autumn festival celebration. Traditional games will be played such as carrying rice across a bamboo bridge, see-saw, wooden horse, jumping-in-sack race, tug of war, stick-and-ball, clay crackers, board games and blindfolded drummer. Let celebrate the Mid-Autumn festival in Vietnam.