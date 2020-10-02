VOA to Broadcast in Afghanistan on MOBY GROUP channels

Voice of America (VOA), an international broadcaster based in the US, has entered into a partnership with MOBY Group, the biggest media entity in Afghanistan, and VOA will air its news programs on TOLO TV, Lemar and TOLOnews, the three MOBY Group broadcast channels.

VOA’s Ashna TV program will air at 10:30 pm (Kabul time) for one hour every night on the three channels.

MOBY Group officials said the partnership is intended to provide more news to its audience.

“The Voice of America programs have been aired in Afghanistan for decades. With this partnership, MOBY Group wants to provide more opportunities to bring information to its viewers – to the people of Afghanistan – by airing the Ashna TV programs,” said Massood Sanjer, director of MOBY Group channels in Afghanistan.

VOA officials said its programs will broadcast Afghan-focused and world news with balance, as the news organization is a proponent of press freedom. VOA is funded by the US government and has a large international audience.

“Voice of America is very excited about this new partnership with MOBY. Many Afghan viewers already know TV Ashna and Karwan and now we are very anxious to show those programs on TOLOnews, TOLO TV and Lemar,” said John Walker, head of VOA’s Afghanistan service. “We’re also excited about our partnership with TOLOnews and some of the great things that we want to do in the months ahead.”