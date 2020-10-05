ABU Prizes Finalist 2020

*ABU Perspective Award – A programme that best delivers the message of ABU perspective on the theme of global issue chosen by ABU members and illustrated through their local issue in any form.

Theme for 2020: “Respect”

Understanding the difference of others which includes recognizing and embracing yourself and others.

*Special Jury Prizes – Special Jury Prizes may be awarded from the finalist each from radio and TV that recognise the quality work of broadcasters whose entries are creative and innovative.