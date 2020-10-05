ABU Prizes Finalist 2020
– ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINALISTS 2020 –
Radio Category
DRAMA
|China National Radio
CNR – China
“New Year’s Day at Home Door”
|Radio Republik Indonesia
RRI – Indonesia
“Tears in Wuhan”
|Japan Broadcasting Corporation
NHK – Japan
“The Days of Depression – A Shogi Master’s Invisible Opponent”
|Radio Romania
ROR – Romania
“PEOPLE’S HOUSE”
NEWS REPORTING
|China National Radio
CNR – China
“First in the World: China’s Coronavirus Vaccine Enters Phase 2 Clinical Trial”
|Radio Television Hong Kong
RTHK – Hong Kong, China
“Battle Hymm of Angels in White and HongKongers-A Legend of Self-Rescue Power”
|Radio Republik Indonesia
RRI – Indonesia
“THE FATE OF POE MEURAH”
|Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting
IRIB – Iran
“Scream of Butterflies”
|Voice of Vietnam
VOV – Vietnam
“A race for human lives”
RADIO ABU PERSPECTIVE AWARDS
|China National Radio
CNR – China
“My 92 days in Wuhan”
|China Radio International
CRI – China
“From Dust to Wealth”
|Voice of Vietnam
VOV – Vietnam
“Happiness of ‘A great tiny man’”
|British Broadcasting Corporation
BBC – United Kingdom
“India lockdown:Plight of the migrant labourers”
DOCUDRAMA
|Australian Broadcasting Corporation
ABC – Australia
“Punk in a pandemic”
|China Radio International
CRI – China
“My Stolen Life”
|National Radio and Television Administration
NRTA – China
“Sound Scenery – ‘Warming Fields’”
|Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting
IRIB – Iran
“From Birth to Birth”
COMMUNITY SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
|National Radio and Television Administration
NRTA – China
“Together, Out of Darkness”
|All India Radio
AIR – India
“The Zero Day Queue”
|National Broadcasting Services of Thailand
NBT – Thailand
“Drunk No Drive”
|Voice of Vietnam
VOV – Vietnam
“Stay united, together we win”
DOCUMENTARY
|China Radio International
CRI – China
“My 50 days in Wuhan”
|Japan Broadcasting Corporation
NHK – Japan
“Abused Girls: Life After Abuse”
|TBS Holdings, Inc.
TBS – Japan
“SCRATCH – Discrimination and the Heisei Era”
|British Broadcasting Corporation
BBC – United Kingdom
“Facing the bombers – two part radio documentary”
ON-AIR PERSONALITY
|China Radio International
CRI – China
“2020 HitFM Music Awards”
|All India Radio
AIR – India
“The Man in the Picture”
|British Broadcasting Corporation
BBC– United Kingdom
“Being a Muslim Woman in India”
|Voice of Vietnam
VOV – Vietnam
“Whose life are you living”
TV Category
DRAMA
|Northern German Broadcasting
NDR – Germany
“Heirs of the Night (season 1)”
|Radiotelevisione Italiana S.p.A
Rai – Italy
“Everybody is perfect”
|National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan
MTRK – Uzbekistan
“Countryside”
|Japan Broadcasting Corporation
NHK – Japan
“Scam Detective: Episode 1 The Man Without a Name”
CHILDREN
|Japan Broadcasting Corporation
NHK-Japan
“Moyamoya Theater:Episode 7 Nana, Nana”
|Australian Broadcasting Corporation
ABC-Australia
“Play School – Beginnings and Endings”
|Der KinderKAnal von ARD und ZDF
KiKA-Germany
“Meet…Harriet Tubman”
|IRIB University
IRIBU-Iran
“Zero Kelvin”
TV ABU PERSPECTIVE AWARDS
|Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting
IRIB-Iran
“Anahid”
|Korea Broadcasting System
KBS-Republic of Korea
“I Live in Daegu”
|Japan Broadcasting Corporation
NHK-Japan
“Tokyo Rats:Kabukicho’s Poisonous Beauty”
|Korea Educational Broadcasting System
EBS-Republic of Korea
“Plastic bag(Female homeless)”
DOCUMENTARY
|China Media Group
CMG – China
“The third coal mine”
|Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation
MBC – Republic of Korea
“Meeting You”
|Japan Broadcasting Corporation
NHK – Japan
“Bearman of Hokkaido”
|Korea Educational Broadcasting System
EBS – Republic of Korea
“Techno Fossil (Anthropocene Episode 2”
ENTERTAINMENT
|Radio Television Hong Kong
RTHK-Hong Kong
“Kung Fu Quest IV:The Malay Showdown(Pencak Silat)”
|Seoul Broadcasting System
SBS-Republic of Korea
“Delicious Rendezvous”
|Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation
MBC-Republic of Korea
“Broadcasting on Your Side”
|Japan Broadcasting Corporation
NHK-Japan
“Heart Net TV x Life for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing – Interlingual Escape Game:Escape from Puzzle Hall ”
|Australian Broadcasting Corporation
ABC-Australia
“You Can’t Ask That:Autism Spectrum ”
SPECIAL JURY PRIZES
NEWS REPORTING
|Radiotelevisione Italiana S.p.A
RAI – Italy
“IamNotAHero”
|Korea Broadcasting System
KBS – Republic of Korea
“Watchers of Lawmakers : Legislators and Awards ”
|Sichuan Radio and TV
SRT – China
“Liluo’s Wish”
|The Voice of Vietnam – Vietnam Television Corporation
VOV – VTC
“Coronavirus: War in Peacetime”
SPORTS
|The Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association-Wowow Inc
JBA-Wowow
“IPC & WOWOW Paralympic Documentary Series WHO I AM Season 4 Canoe Gold Medalist Beyond The War Zone:Curtis McGrath”
|Korea Broadcasting System
KBS-Republic of Korea
“Into the World of Ssireum”
|China Media Group
CMG-China
“TALK WITH LUJIAN:Dialogue with Lang Ping”
|Japan Broadcasting Corporation
NHK-Japan
“KIZUNA:Ultimate Partnership”
|Australian Broadcasting Corporation
ABC-Australia
“The Australian Dream”
New Media Category
DIGITAL CONTENT AWARDS
|Australian Broadcasting Corporation
ABC – Australia
“Australia Talks”
|ARD
ARD – Germany
“Throwback89 – The Instagram diary of the Fall of the Berlin Wall”
|Japan Broadcasting Corporation
NHK – Japan
“Experience Tokyo Megaquake”
|British Broadcasting Corporation
BBC – United Kingdom
“what led to a single gunshot being fired”
As you all know, ABU Prizes are the most prestigious programme awards in our region that honour the best Radio, Television and New Media contents from our member organisations. This year the Award Presentation Ceremony will be held virtually on 10 December as a gala event of the ABU General Assembly.
Catogories
– Drama
– Docudrama
– Documentary
– News Reporting
– Community Service Announcement(CSA)
– On Air Personality
– ABU Perspective Award
– Drama
– Documentary
– Entertainment
– Children
– News Reporting
– Sports
– ABU Perspective Award
– Digital Content Award
*ABU Perspective Award – A programme that best delivers the message of ABU perspective on the theme of global issue chosen by ABU members and illustrated through their local issue in any form.
Theme for 2020: “Respect”
Understanding the difference of others which includes recognizing and embracing yourself and others.
*Special Jury Prizes – Special Jury Prizes may be awarded from the finalist each from radio and TV that recognise the quality work of broadcasters whose entries are creative and innovative.
Schedule 2020
02 March Entry for ABU Prizes 2020 opens
30 June Entry for ABU Prizes 2020 closes
21 July – 31 August Pre-selection Judging
20 – 22 October Final Judging
10 December Virtual Award Ceremony as a gala event of the ABU General Assembly