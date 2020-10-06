Mediacorp charity fundraiser a grand success

The President’s Star Charity 2020 raised S$10,423,381 in donations by the end of the live show on Sunday (Oct 4), Mediacorp said in a news release.

Hosted by Diana Ser and Fauzie Laily, Mediacorp’s flagship fundraiser under the President’s Challenge was headlined by Brit Awards 2020 Best New Artist winner Lewis Capaldi and Indonesian pop star Rossa.

Singaporean singer-songwriters Jarell Huang and JJ Neo wrote Believe, the first President’s Star Charity theme song to mark 20 years of the President’s Challenge.