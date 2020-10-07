Digital Radio – European Electronic Communications Code Sends Powerful Message to Countries Adopting DRM Globally

The Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) Consortium welcomes the letter and spirit of the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC) of 2018 now ready for rollout. It recommends in a technology-neutral form that any car for rent or sale should have a radio receiver capable of receiving services provided via “digital terrestrial radio broadcasting” (without specifying any particular digital standard). It must now be transposed into national legislation by EU Member States by 21 December 2020.

This European initiative serves as a good example to all the countries and administrations around the world adopting or considering the rollout of DRM technology.

Even within Europe, digital terrestrial radio broadcasting covers more than one standard. With international DRM transmissions on the air in Europe and from other parts of the world into Europe, such an overarching act can hasten the radio digitisation. Existing multi-standard chipsets allow for one or two complementary standards to be used so that listeners have access to a variety of services provided nationally and internationally. So even in Europe adding DRM to car receivers in addition to DAB+ would be a good service for listeners as programmes are available (and this would be fully be in line with EECC).