IFFCO, Prasar Bharati sign pact to promote new farm techniques on DD Kisan

Indian Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed an agreement with leading fertiliser cooperative IFFCO to broadcast and promote new agri innovations on DD Kisan channel, the government said on Tuesday.

According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU), DD Kisan will broadcast 25 episodes of 30 minutes each on various innovative farm techniques for the benefit of farmers, it said in a statement.

The MoU aims to achieve the objective of making farmers self-dependent, for which it is necessary to explain about implementation of new farm techniques, it added.