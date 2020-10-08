PAKISTAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION-PBC, IDENTIFIES FIRST SITE FOR HIGH-POWER DRM TRANSMITTER

PBC recently announced a three- stage plan to digitise its operations using the DRM technology. The budget for the each phase of the project is currently under the consideration of the government. Radio Pakistan has now decided in principle to install a 100KW digital( DRM) transmitter on the land of Sariab Quetta.

This was hailed as a happy occasion for the future of Radio Pakistan. This will be a welcome service for the large number of locals who have long been hoping for a modern digital transmitter in this area that will allow them to listen to good audio quality programmes and local artists in their mother tongues.

Once a budget has been allocated to the project, a tender will be put out publicly in order to acquire the transmitter.