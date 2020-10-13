FBC Manager-Radio receives Commemorative medal

Being the voice of the nation and promoting unity and togetherness has made Shammi Lochan Lal passionate about her job as a radio broadcaster for the past thirty-five years.

Her contribution towards national development saw her stand proud receiving a 50th Anniversary Commemorative medal from the President this morning.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Manager Radio Programs was lost for words after being nominated saying the prestigious award has boosted her enthusiasm.

“I’m very patriotic with the fact that we are all Fijians. And this has motivated me to continue to bind the nation together, harmony and in oneness through the media that we have. And the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has been doing that with our radio and television stations.”