Heart of The World

Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI), and ABU present the song “Heart of The World”, with the message of how countries in the world work hand on hand to build a spirit of solidarity, tolerance, and humanity to create an order of social life that is full of peace, respect for nature and environment.

Initially, RRI has initiated a project called “Heart of The World”, that will not only bring hope and optimism to our audiences but also give everyone a positive campaign message to rally around. RRI wrote and composed song “Heart of The World”. Singers from Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI), Radio Romania (ROR), The Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Media Niugini Limited- EMTV Papua New Guinea (MNL), All India Radio (AIR) recorded separately the song, and sent back to RRI to edit and produce the material into one single audio and video clip.

Today RRI officially dedicate the song “Heart of The World” to ABU and all ABU members. RRI and ABU sincerely hopes that all ABU members enjoy and broadcast “Heart of The World” with free copy right.