info@abu.org.my

News      |      Events

mobile logo

test

test top bar left

ABU Robocon Website is up

ABU Robocon Website is up

The much awaited ABU ROBOCON FESTIVAL website has just opened!

Please visit: http://www.official-robocon.com/aburobofes.html

The team videos will be posted on each team’s web page as we receive their video clips towards mid November. We are looking forward to receiving interesting introduction/PR videos!

Check out videos posted by Japanese Robocon participants by clicking below: 
http://www.official-robocon.com/roboconfesteast.html

Should you have any questions, please contact:
Megumi Iizuka st.iizuka-me@nhk-ep.co.jp
ABU Robocon Secretariat