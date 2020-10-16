ABU Robocon Website is up

The much awaited ABU ROBOCON FESTIVAL website has just opened!

Please visit: http://www.official-robocon.com/aburobofes.html

The team videos will be posted on each team’s web page as we receive their video clips towards mid November. We are looking forward to receiving interesting introduction/PR videos!

Check out videos posted by Japanese Robocon participants by clicking below:

http://www.official-robocon.com/roboconfesteast.html

Should you have any questions, please contact:

Megumi Iizuka st.iizuka-me@nhk-ep.co.jp

ABU Robocon Secretariat