ABU-RRI Song for World Peace Released

The ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi this week announced the global release of “Heart of the World”, a song project conceived by Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) and recorded by ABU members to celebrate the spirit of unity shared during difficult times.

The song was written by Toto, one of the talented composers and performers at RRI, to bring hope and optimism to audiences around the Asia-Pacific during the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide ABU member broadcasters with a positive campaign message to rally around.

Joining Toto, contributions came from all parts of the ABU membership – from Radio Romania in the west to Voice of Vietnam in the east, from All India Radio on the sub-continent to EMTV in Papua New Guinea representing the fabled musical talent of ABU’s Pacific Islands members.

The song is now available in both audio and video for use by ABU members on-air and online. Members can view the video on Youtube and the audio is available for download on the ABU Music Exchange (AMX).

The ABU Secretary-General said: “The finished product is a marvellously inspiring song, demonstrating the finest qualities of the ABU Family: talent, cooperation and compassion.

“Let us show the world the great beating heart of the Asia-Pacific region with Heart of the World”, Dr Mottaghi added.