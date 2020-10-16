MBC Documentary on K pop star sheds light

On Oct 14 last year, Sulli was found deceased in her home in Gyeonggi province due to suicide. She was only 25. Her colleagues and fans grieved as the shocking news spread around the world.

A year later, fans are still missing her as they mark through social media the first anniversary of her passing. Many post comments such as “It’s already one year. Time passes so fast” and “I miss you”.

Sulli made her debut in 2005 as a child actress in a Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) drama. Later, she debuted on the K-pop music industry with the girl group f(x). She received much love and rose to fame through songs such as Pinocchio and Chu.

Recently, her mother opened up about their mother-daughter relationship and her thoughts about Sulli dating Korean hip-hop Dynamic Duo’s Choiza.

In a documentary released by South Korean television broadcaster MBC titled, “Why Were You Uncomfortable With Sulli?”, her mother talks about the singer’s childhood, her casting in Ballad of Seodong, her opinion of Choiza, and her reaction to the news of her daughter passing away.

According to the Soompi website, Sulli’s mother remembers that their bond faced financial challenges when she split from her husband. However, Sulli’s life changed when she was cast in the Ballad of Seodong. She was complimented by the director and this boosted the confidence of the child actress.