info@abu.org.my

News      |      Events

mobile logo

test

test top bar left

Mediacorp’s former Caldecott Hill home put up for sale

Mediacorp’s former Caldecott Hill home put up for sale

Mediacorp yesterday put the site of its former broadcast hub, Caldecott Broadcast Centre (pictured), on Andrew Road on the market at a guide price of S$260 million (RM795 million), according to CBRE and Showsuite Consultancy, which are jointly marketing the property.

The property spans 752,015 sq ft, and has a balance lease of 73 years. An application has also been made to the Singapore Land Authority for the lease to be extended to a fresh 99-year lease tenure.

Under URA’s 2019 master plan, it is zoned as “Civic & Community Institution”.