Mediacorp’s former Caldecott Hill home put up for sale

Mediacorp yesterday put the site of its former broadcast hub, Caldecott Broadcast Centre (pictured), on Andrew Road on the market at a guide price of S$260 million (RM795 million), according to CBRE and Showsuite Consultancy, which are jointly marketing the property.

The property spans 752,015 sq ft, and has a balance lease of 73 years. An application has also been made to the Singapore Land Authority for the lease to be extended to a fresh 99-year lease tenure.

Under URA’s 2019 master plan, it is zoned as “Civic & Community Institution”.