Newscorp teams up with Srijan Technologies

Srijan Technologies Pte Ltd, the Singapore based subsidiary of Asia’s largest Drupal company Srijan Technologies Private Limited, has been appointed as the software development partner to Singapore’s national media network Mediacorp, for upgrading its customer experience portals to a modern digital platform powering Mediacorp’s Digital Products (Website and Mobile Apps).

Mediacorp is Singapore’s largest content creator and national media network, operating six TV channels, 11 radio stations, and multiple digital platforms including CNA, Singapore’s most-used news app, and meWATCH, its digital video platform.

Srijan won the business via competitive tender and is to execute the engagement running over 36 months, with brand experience agency VMLYR as a design partner. The engagement scope includes UI-UX design, solution architecture, core platform development, brand site launches, and support.