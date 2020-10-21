VTV Broadcasts Sitting of National Assembly

The opening session was broadcast live by Radio The Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television, and the NA’s TV channel.

The NA’s 10th sitting is scheduled over the course of 19 days in both teleconference and in-person forms. The former convenes from October 20 – 27 while lawmakers will gather at the NA building in downtown Hanoi for plenary meetings from November 2 – 17.

The legislature will spend seven days on lawmaking with seven draft laws and three draft resolutions to be reviewed and voted, and four other bills commented.

Deputies will deliberate and vote on a number of major drafts, such as reports on the results of the implementation of the national socio-economic development and State budget plans for 2020; the socio-economic development plan and proposals for State budget and appropriations for 2021; reports on implementation of the NA’s 2016 – 2020 plans on socio-economic development, economic restructuring, national finances and medium-term public investment; and primary goals, tasks and solutions for socio-economic development over the next five years.

Additionally, legislators will discuss and comment on draft documents for the upcoming 13th National Party Congress and vote on the date for the election of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021 – 2026 term.