ASTRO’s eGG Launches Online Racing Series

Astro’s eGG Network has partnered with former Formula One driver Alex Yoong’s Axle Sport to launch the E1 Championship, an online-only racing series with a prize pool of US$15,000.

Aimed to discover the best drivers in the Asia Pacific region, the eight-round tournament will see participants racing on RaceRoom on renowned international tracks, beginning with the Sepang International Circuit on November 18th.

“We are thrilled to be working with Alex to launch the E1 Championship, the first home-grown sim-racing IP.

“There’s growing interest in e-motorsports, with close to 500,000 Malaysian fans tuning in to watch the eRacing GP SEA on eGG Network.

“Our channel, which is available in Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar and Australia, has a potential reach of 18 million to esports fans.

“We look forward to racing talents in Asia Pacific region joining the E1 Championship so fans can support their local drivers,” said Lee Choong Khay, Astro’s Head of Sports.