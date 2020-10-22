PBC undertakes restructuring of its workforce

PBC management, in view of it’s financial constraints, has decided that under the current circumstances it is not possible for the organization to continue to utilize the services of contractual staff under the present circumstances.

An exercise was conducted to review the existing manpower working in Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation which includes regular, contractual, daily wages and those working under fee structure.

The purpose of this exercise was to ascertain the needs in keeping with the financial position being faced by PBC. After considerable deliberations it was decided that the present practice of employing on contract basis be replaced by hiring their services on fee structure.