AIR to expand pure DRM radio services

After the disruption caused by the pandemic, All India Radio (AIR) decided not only to restart transmissions in pure digital mode but also to expand DRM MW digital Radio services.

According to a recent decision of AIR, the stations with single DRM MW transmitters are to carry two digital audio channels in simulcast mode and three audio channels in pure digital mode with Journaline.

Timings of the pure digital mode are likely to be announced shortly. In the meantime all the DRM MW stations have been asked to carry out test transmission immediately, to ensure readiness and sustainability of the transmitters for regular transmission of DRM in pure and simulcast modes.

This will be an opportunity to carry out field survey . In simulcast mode two digital audio channels and one Journaline (if feasible) is to be tested. In pure digital mode, three audio channels will be available with one Journaline (if feasible).

Whether in simulcast or pure DRM the first channel will be News 24×7. In pure DRM the third channel will be the popular Vividh Bharati music programme.

It has further been decided that five major stations (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Rajkot), which have 2 MW DRM transmitters each, will operate one of these transmitters in pure Digital mode throughout the day.

Six more stations (Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Jagdalpur, Bhawanipatna, Sambalpur and Jeypore), which have digital ready MW transmitters, have also been asked to test these transmitters for DRM digital transmissions. Infact test transmission in DRM has already started from Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam is almost ready.