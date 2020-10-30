Ballade by Ciprian Porumbescu
Alexandru Tomescu – violin
Omar Massa – bandoneon
(ROR)
Finished on October 21, 1880, the Ballade for Violin and Orchestra soon became the best known work by Ciprian Porumbescu, and a reference work in Romanian classical music of the 19th century. In seclusion at Stupca, the composer meditated, drafted and then finished the piece, full of poetry and bitter nostalgia, with light and shade, a mixture of ‘Doina’, old dance and song, everything in the environment of serene melancholy.