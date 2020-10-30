Chants from the Tibetan Plateau

Tuo Le band is renowned for Tibetan chanting, a folk art listed in China’s Intangible Cultural Heritage. The chanting originated in India and entered into the Tibetan region with the influence of Buddhism, and gradually became part of local people’s lives. However, nowadays, fewer young people can chant like their elders can/did. To prevent this ancient practice from disappearing, Tuo Le takes it upon themselves to carry it on.

Song Lists

Part 1

0. BGM: The song of longevity 长寿之歌

1. The Good Wish 善缘

2. The Gem’s Glaze 琉璃光

3. The sun and the birds with golden wings 太阳金翅鸟

4. The happy god of fortune 欢喜财神

5. The Green Promise 绿色的约定

Part 2

1.Intro BGM: Good Will 善愿

2. My Heart Upward 我心向上

3. Auspicious Words 吉祥语

4. Ode to the Best Wishes 如意颂

5. Calling 呼唤

6. Life and Growth in Nature 生生不息

7. Fearless 勇往前行