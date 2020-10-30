Panguripan by DanDe Popescu from ROR

Performers: JEPUN BALI Ensemble (ROR)

Panguripan is written for gamelan in 2019 and revised in 2020. The gamelan is still an exotic instrument in Romania, but with each performance the audience receives with enthusiasm what Jepun Bali has to offer. Its leaders currently work to popularize the syncretic identity of the ensemble, represented on the one hand by the authenticity of Balinese traditional music and dance, and on the other hand by the exploration of modern composition principles. The central gong in any gamelan ensemble may sound both Asian and European beats, in a dialogue that can only enrich both worlds.