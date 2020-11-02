First Ever Online, Virtual 57th General Assembly of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union Draws Near

The first ever online major ABU event to close out the year, the Annual General Assembly and Associated Meetings of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) is drawing near.

ABU member organisations, international delegates and artistes from around the world will join this virtual event spanning the months of November and December and will consist of meetings, cultural exchanges and recorded performances.

The over twenty meetings and sessions, which constitute the GA and Associated Meetings, will be conducted on a daily basis from 16 November to 17 December 2020. The General Assembly will be held from 15- 17 December and ABU Prizes awards presentation will be held on 10 December with the ABU TV Song Festival on 14 December.

Preparations have been underway for some time for this innovative assembly, which promises to be an informative, engaging and entertaining online event.