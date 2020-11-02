Radio VOV assists flood victims

Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) on October 30 organised an art programme and auctions which mobilised close to 13 billion VND in cash and kind for flood victims.

Some 6,650 CHF (7,240 USD) was raised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Switzerland while the Switzerland-Vietnam Friendship Association offered 6,000 CHF to help people overcome consequences of recent floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, more than 5.5 billion VND was presented to flood-hit people in Quang Ngai province on October 30. The donations were granted in response to the call of the provincial authorities.

Quang Ngai is among hardest-hit localities by storm Molave and subsequent floods as 13 people were wounded, 169 houses collapsed and hundreds of others remained inundated.