ABU Member Educates on Gender Equality in China

A 100-episode audio series on gender equality, jointly produced by Shandong Radio and Television Station, has been officially released recently.

Targeting primary and middle school students, the audio series promotes the basic national policy of gender equality through stories with rich connotations and distinctive features.

Teachers and students can listen to the stories through campus radio stations and school media

platforms.

Shandong implemented the project of promoting gender equality education into primary and middle schools in 2019 and selected 17 demonstration schools. It was expected to cultivate and strengthen gender equality awareness among both students and parents through special, integrated and practical courses.