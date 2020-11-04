CMG airs live SEZ celebration

China Media Group (CMG) aired its recent live CCTV coverage of the celebration to mark the anniversary of the establishment of China’s first economic zone in the city of Shenzhen (SEZ) 40 years ago.

China Media Group (CMG) was founded through the merger of CCTV, CNR and CRI and have a network of 50 channels broadcasting programs in six different languages. The Shenzhen 40th anniversary live event brought together tens of millions of viewers via CMG’s China Central Television’s (CCTV) television station and its other platforms.