Winners Announced for JAPAN PRIZE 2020

The winners of the JAPAN PRIZE 2020, an international contest for educational media were announced this week.

The Grand Prix JAPAN PRIZE went to Gods of Molenbeek (Finland).

The Awards Ceremony was held online from NHK, Tokyo.

The JAPAN PRIZE was established in 1965 with the purpose of improving educational programs worldwide while contributing to international understanding and cooperation. From 2008, the target for entries expanded from educational programs to various educational content using sound and images. The JAPAN PRIZE continues to develop as a unique international event solely focusing on both education and media.

This year’s contest saw 282 entries and proposals from 55 countries and regions. The shortlisted works were judged by 12 producers and researchers representing 12 countries.

The JAPAN PRIZE Website: http://www.nhk.or.jp/jp-prize/english/