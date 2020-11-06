ABU Academy Forum Meets for Second Time

The second meeting of the ABU Academy Forum was held on 4th November, with 35 media professionals attending from 22 countries and 27 member organisations.

Members heard a progress report from Academy Head Steve Ahern about the activities of the Academy, including details about three new courses that have been successfully delivered:

Train the Trainer, with an emphasis on course design and webinar teaching techniques during this time of the Covid pandemic

Disinformation Verification Techniques

Children’s TV Drama Pitching and Scripting

Barber Ali, the General Manager of Virtual University Pakistan, gave a presentation reviewing the ideas that emerged from the Train the Trainer course and leading a discussion about new techniques for virtual training during the pandemic.

The meeting also heard about the impending MOU with Australia’s national media university AFTRS and learnt about the priorities of the Australian Film Television & Radio School in a briefing from the Head of Screen Business Peter Herbert.

The Academy is working with AFTRS to deliver more high level webinars requested by members and to make opportunities available for post graduate study.

The ABU Media Academy Task Group meeting will be held on December 4th, as part of the schedule of activities around the ABU’s General Assembly.