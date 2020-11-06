RTR Presents new Online-Platform

Russian broadcaster RTR has presented a new online-platform СМОТРИМ.РФ– WATCHING.RF (the developer is www.smotrim.ru). It includes all the audio-visual content produced by the holding including the RTR radio stations’ programs. СМОТРИМ.РФ(www.smotrim.ru) will present federal and regional news, analytical programs, favorite films and series, premieres, exclusive reports and many other programs. This is a user-friendly media platform of RTR’s content which is often renewed and easily found.

The launch of the new online-platform is an evolutionary step into the future that will use the digital space and prove RTR’s leading position in media production and content distribution. More news, radio programs and podcasts on the СМОТРИМ.РФ radio platform starts from November 2.