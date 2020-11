Kinh man preserves ethnic minority’s gongs

Duong Van Tho (R) and artisan Y Jut Êban teach Ede children to play traditional instruments

Duong Van Tho is a member of the Kinh ethnic majority who lives in Cư Drăm commune, in Dak Lak province. Having fallen in love with the gongs and dances of the Ede minority in the Central Highlands, he has invited artisans to teach young Ede people in his commune to play gongs and perform the traditional Ede dances.