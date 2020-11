What tea sounds like

Pei Changjia is a soloist with the China National Traditional Orchestra. Today, we hear songs from her album ‘A Hearty Taste of Tea'(茶心). Each song in this album, named after a Chinese tea, is an independent story of love, from an eastern female’s perspective. Let’s join Ms. Pei as she tells us the stories behind her herbal journey.

[Photo: courtesy of Pei Changjia]

Song Lists

Part 1

1. BGM:BGM: On Lapsang Souchong Tea: To My Love, 正山情种, composed by: Pei Changjia, Lyrics: Bai Jinming

2. On Silver Needle Tea 白毫银针, composed by: Ma Jiuyue, Lyrics: Bai Jinming

3. Pu’er Tea 普洱茶珍, composed by: Ma Jiuyue, Lyrics: Bai Jinming

4. Jasmine Tea 茉莉香片, composed by: Ma Jiuyue, Lyrics: Penny

5. Phoenix Oolong Tea 凤凰单丛, composed by: Ma Jiuyue, Lyrics: Bai Jinming

Part 2.

1. BGM: Longjing tea 莫问龙井, composed by Ma Jiuyue, lyrics by Bai Jinming

2. Bi-luo-chun tea 碧螺春晓, composed by Pei Changjia, lyrics by Bai Jinming

3. Pine smoked black tea 正山情种, composed by Pei Changjia, lyrics by Bai Jinming

4. Big red robe tea 寄红袍, composed by Pei Changjia, lyrics by Bai Jinming

5. Tea picking opera 戏茶, composed by Li Wenbo & Pei Changjia(lyrics)