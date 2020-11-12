Astana Media Week is on

Astana Media week is being held in Kazakhstan from November 11 to 13. It will talk about media trends, signals of change and how to analyze them so that the future does not seem scary. It will act as a platform for interesting experiments focused on long-term sustainability of media companies.

Day One’s theme is Uniqueness.

The Plenary session is “Global Trends in Media Content Consumption”. The discussion will be based on Deloitte Сompany’s forecasts in the report “The Future of TV and Streaming Platforms in 2030.”

It will also feature a Video Message from the President of the United Nations Correspondents Union.

Public talk “How the Year 2020 Has Changed the Work of Editorial Offices” focuses on mobile editors/ new interactions with experts and plot characters.