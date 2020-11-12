Vietnam’s Deputy PM asks VOV to Keep People Alerted on Storms

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung called for drastic measures to minimise the damage set to be caused by storms Etau and Vamco.

Relevant authorities must stand ready to respond to emergencies in a timely manner, address the consequences of the storms, and search for the missing, he stressed.

They are also urged to keep a close watch on and update boat owners on the movements of Storm Vamco.

Dung ordered storm-hit localities to inspect areas prone to flooding and landslides, and evacuate local people to safety.

He stated the Vietnam News Agency, Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, and media agencies must update the population on storm warnings as well as on response efforts.