ABU Presents 9th Broadcasting for All: Diversity and Inclusion in the Media Forum – Women With the Wave

As part of the 57th ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings 2020, we are pleased to present the 9th Broadcasting for All: Diversity and Inclusion in the Media Forum – Women With the Wave, brought to you as a Zoom meeting on Tuesday 17 November from 14.00 to 15.20 KL time. The Forum will be opened by the ABU Acting President, Mr Ibrahim Eren. We welcome your participation for three live sessions with a group of high-level moderators and speakers from around the world.

The sessions will focus on: the global progress of gender and diversity in society and the media; diversity and inclusion leadership with panellists including senior executive ABU Gender and Diversity Champions for the Media; and regional activities of broadcasting unions for promoting and building gender equality and diversity in media workplaces and content.