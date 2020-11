5 Hindi songs for Diwali celebration from AIR

Song Lists:

1. Jalne De Deep Jalne De (Let the lights glow)

2. Saathi Ghar Ghar Aaj Diwali (Every home is celebrating Diwali)

3. Jagmag Jyoti Jale – Let the lights burn bright

4. Diwali Aayi Re – Diwali has arrived.

5. Jyoti Pradeep