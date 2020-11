Bhailo and Deusi songs from Radio Nepal

Bhailo and Deusi are traditional songs that children and teenagers sing as they go to various homes in their community, collecting money, sweets and food and giving blessings for prosperity. Bhailo is generally sung by girls, while Deusi is sung by boys. At the end of these songs, the woman of the house serves food and gives money to these Deusi/Bhailo singers and dancers. In return, the Deusi/Bhailo team gives blessings for high income and prosperity.

Songs list:

1. Bhailini ho S-Maiya Bhattarai,Shova Gauttam,Geeta Devi,Sathi Sankalan-Bhaili Git.

2. Bhaili vana sangiho S-Shabitri Shah,Chandra Kala Shah Sankalan-Anand Sen

3. He sangi ho S-Chandra Kala Shah,Sangita Thapa,Prem khadka,Nabin Gurung,Sathi Sankalan-Tilak Bahadur

4. Aahai vailo vana S-Birkha Bahadur Gandharwa,Sathi Sankala-Tulsi Diwas

5. Bhaili ni aain S-Sharda Ghimire,Chandra Kala Shah Sankalan -Jayananda Lama

6. Bhailo hai bhan S-Tulshi Ram Nyaupane,Sita Ram Tajpuriya,Mukunda Paudel Sankalan-ulshi Ram Nyaupane

7. Pheri pani tihar aayo S-Bom Bahadur Karki,Dewa Gharti,Nandu Shrees,Jit Kumari Thapa,Sathi Sankalan-Bom Bahadur Karki

8. Yasi ghar ko aagan ma S-Suman Ghimire,Pratap Lama,Sathi Sankalan-Munal Saskirti Samuha

9. Bhan bhai ho deushi re S-Raju Mishra,Bhoj Raj Kafle,Bhart Pandey Sankalan-Bekha Chandra Dangol

10.Deusi khelaula S-Bhoj Raj Kafle,sathi Sankalan-Bhoj Raj Kafle

11.Kheladai aayau S-Kiran Aryal,Sathi Sankalan-Dandapani Pandey