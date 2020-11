Happy Diwali songs from MBC

Song Lists

1. Deep Jale Dekho (Look at the lighting lamps) – singers Asha , Usha , Rekha

2. Deepawali Aayi (Here comes Diwali) – singer Shweta Baboolall

3. Jai ho Mahaluxmi maa (Glory to Goddess Lukshmi – Goddess of wealth) – singer Usha Mangeshkar

4. Jalte Diye (The lighting lamp) – singer Harshdeep kaur

5. Mele Hain Chiragon Ke (A fair of lamps) – singer Lata Mangeshkar

6. Jyot se Jyot Jagaake Chalo (Light the lamps one by one) – singer Mukesh

7. Happy Diwali Remix – singers Vaishali, Surthi, Divya

8. Happy Diwali – singers Vaishali, Surthi, Divya

9. Ashoma Sadgame Tamso (Religious song) – singer Asha Bhosle

10.Nacho Gao Nacha (Dance, sing and Dance) – Chorus

11. Jis Dwaar Par (entrance at which Rangoli is made -singer Lata Mangeshkar

12. Deepawali Manayi Suhani (Come along to celebrate happy Diwali) – singer Asha Bhosle