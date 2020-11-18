VTV Job-Game Show is a Go

Season two of the TV game show on employment, Whose Chance? (Co Hoi Cho Ai?), is being aired on Vietnam Television’s channel 3 (VTV3) at noon every Saturday.

It serves as a platform to connect employers and job seekers, and offers good jobs and helps young people enhance their job interview and problem solving skills with real interviews, negotiations and job opportunities.

A show consists of three rounds. In the first, two candidates will debate on one question and situation on different issues of public concern.

Six company heads and the audience will choose one candidate to enter the second round, where the candidate has to answer questions and debate with participating leaders.

The candidates can enter the final round if they are chosen by at least two leaders.